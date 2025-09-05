CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates 17 projects, unveils Bihar’s first cable suspension bridge

Patna, Sep 5 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 17 development projects in Patna district.

The projects include 12 from the power sector and four from the tourism department, highlighting the government’s focus on infrastructure and public services.

The key attraction of the event was the inauguration of Bihar’s first cable suspension bridge over the Punpun River, built at a cost of Rs 82.99 crore.

Modelled on the iconic Laxman Jhula of Rishikesh, the bridge is expected to give Punpun a distinct identity in the tourism sector.

Locals have already begun referring to it as the “Laxman Jhula of Punpun”.

Accompanying the Chief Minister, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary remarked, “Along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, I attended the inauguration ceremony of Bihar’s first cable suspension bridge at Punpun in Patna. Famous as ‘Laxman Jhula’, this bridge will be helpful for pedestrians, small vehicles, and devotees visiting the Pitru Paksha fair.”

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Jananayak Karpuri Thakur Library at Dulhin Bazaar and interacted with beneficiary families of the social security pension.

“I met a large number of mothers and sisters who expressed gratitude for the government’s welfare schemes,” Kumar said.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from women holding posters thanking the Chief Minister for providing 125 units of free electricity and social security pensions.

Several dignitaries, including Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Water Resource Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, JD(U) National General Secretary Shyam Rajak, and State General Secretary Arvind Kumar Singh alias Chhotu Singh, were present on the occasion apart from the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

The Patna projects are part of Nitish Kumar’s ongoing spree of development inaugurations in the election year.

Recently, he launched schemes worth Rs 899.46 crore in Gaya and Rs 1,203.83 crore in Saran, underlining the government’s push to showcase progress across districts ahead of the Assembly polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor