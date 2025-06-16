CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates Mithapur-Mahuli elevated road to boost connectivity in Patna

Patna, June 16 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated the Mithapur-Mahuli four-lane elevated road, a major infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity between Patna and southern Bihar districts.

The elevated corridor will directly connect commuters to Patna-Gaya-Dobhi NH 83 at Punpun, significantly improving travel efficiency for those heading towards Jehanabad, Gaya, Dhanbad, Kolkata, and Ranchi.

This elevated road will improve access to Punpun Ghat, especially for performing religious rituals like Pinddaan.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 1105 crore, the project began in 2020 and was completed within the stipulated five-year timeline.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony held at Bhupatipur, Bihar Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen highlighted the benefits of the new route.

“Earlier, reaching Punpun took 45 to 50 minutes. Now, with the elevated road, it will take just 10 minutes. This will immensely benefit commuters and reduce congestion on roads like the Patna

The Patna-Gaya-Dobhi four-lane project was already operational, enabling commuters to reach Gaya from Patna in just 90 minutes.

With the Mithapur-Mahuli link, travel will become even more seamless and time-saving.

Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, and other leaders, including Gopal Ravidas and Nitin Naveen, were present during the event.

A day earlier, CM Nitish Kumar had inspected several ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Mithapur-Mahuli road, the Zero-Mile flyover, the Punpun Suspension Bridge, connectivity improvements near the Bihta-Sarmera Path, and others.

The Chief Minister also assessed the condition of the old Patna-Gaya road, reiterating his commitment to upgrading infrastructure for public convenience.

He is also expected to inaugurate Patna’s first metro corridor between Pataliputra Bus Stand and Malahi Pakadi by mid-August.

These initiatives come as part of the CM’s push to complete key infrastructural projects ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, signaling the government's focus on development and improved connectivity across the state.

