CM Nitish Kumar unwell, all programmes cancelled

Patna, Nov 30 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has cancelled all his official works for Thursday due to health issues.

The 74-year-old leader has fallen ill after suffering from seasonal fever, cough and cold, a source in the CM residence said.

Nitish Kumar has a scheduled programme in Nalanda to inaugurate the three-day Rajgir Mahotsav starting from Thursday. Following the illness, the CM secretariat has cancelled all official and personnel events of Nitish Kumar. He is currently under observation of expert doctors inside his official residence 1 Anne Marg and taking rest.

The CM visited Darbhanga on Monday (November 27) and inaugurated a new building of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). He also inaugurated a new building of Anugraha Narayan College Patna on the same day in the evening. Since then, he has been avoiding public meetings.

Deputy Chief Minister and tourism minister Tejashwi Yadav will inaugurate the Rajgir Mahotsav later in the day.

