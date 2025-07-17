CM Nitish Kumar's 125 units free electricity scheme stirs political row in Bihar

Patna, July 17 Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced 125 units of free electricity per month for every household in Bihar, sparking both praise and sharp criticism.

While the ruling NDA hailed the announcement as "historic" and transformative for the poor, Opposition parties accused the state government of copying their schemes without originality.

Making the declaration on social media, CM Nitish Kumar stated that from August 1, 2025 -- beginning with the July billing cycle -- domestic consumers in Bihar will receive 125 units of electricity for free, benefiting approximately 1.67 crore families.

The Chief Minister termed the initiative a step toward "relief and empowerment" of the people.

He also announced plans to generate up to 10,000 MW of solar energy in Bihar over the next three years. Solar power plants will be installed on rooftops or nearby public land with consumer consent.

For extremely poor families, the government will fully fund solar panel installations under the 'Kutir Jyoti Yojana,' while others will receive partial government support.

Speaking to IANS, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "This is a major step for the poor people of Bihar. Currently, there are 1.86 crore domestic electricity consumers in the state, out of which 1.67 crore will receive free electricity. The remaining 20 lakh consumers will get up to 125 units free, and charges will apply only beyond that."

"Now, 90 per cent of Bihar's population will get free electricity under our government. This is a significant step taken by the double-engine government towards the welfare of the poor and deprived sections of society," he added.

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha also praised the move, telling IANS, "The Chief Minister has made a very historic decision. In Bihar, there are 1.87 crore domestic consumers, out of which 1.67 crore use up to 125 units of electricity. This means electricity will now be free for 1.67 crore families."

He added that 56 lakh rural families will receive free solar systems, while others will be offered solar installations with a 50 per cent subsidy.

"CM Nitish Kumar had earlier promised that he would provide electricity to every household, and now the promise has been fulfilled with this historic decision."

Speaking to IANS, state Minister Jibesh Kumar said, "We must acknowledge that today the Chief Minister has truly gifted Bihar's poor and middle-class families something special. I want to thank the Chief Minister and the Bihar NDA government for continuously giving one gift after another to Bihar. First, the social security pension was increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1100, and today marks a historic day as Bihar's poor and middle-class families receive a significant benefit."

Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary called the decision "one of the biggest" in favour of the poor.

"As you know, typical poor households usually consume around 100-125 units of electricity using just two or three bulbs and some fans. The Chief Minister has announced that consumers using up to 125 units will not have to pay any charges. This step is taken keeping the poor in mind. This is a gift for them," he told IANS.

JD(U) Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, praising the decision, said, "Today, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has given a wonderful gift to Bihar. Consumers will no longer have to pay any charges for electricity consumption up to 125 units. Undoubtedly, this is a great gift for all the consumers, which will also significantly reduce their monthly expenses."

Neeraj Kumar, also a JD(U) spokesperson, hailed the move and said, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to provide free electricity up to 125 units to all domestic consumers, regardless of caste or religion, marks a significant step. While we purchase the most expensive electricity and provide subsidies, we do not just make announcements but implement them, reflecting that we are a government of determination."

"This is a major social change, especially benefiting the most backwards sections of society -- Dalits and minorities -- who struggle with life's challenges. Previously, many of their homes relied on lanterns; now, they have the right to electricity. And with this new decision, a major societal transformation will take place, which will benefit the poor and the youth of Bihar," he added.

However, Mahagathbandhan parties dismissed the scheme, accusing the government of "stealing" ideas from the Opposition.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari told IANS, "The Nitish government is an imitative government; it steals Tejashwi Yadav's schemes. The Chief Minister shares information about these on social media. Recently, many schemes announced by Tejashwi Yadav were revealed by Nitish Kumar, but he has never openly acknowledged it. They are copying everything from Tejashwi Yadav, but even copying requires some intelligence."

Congress leader Udit Raj criticised the move and claimed that the Chief Minister is "mentally unstable".

"It seems that those who are saying Nitish Kumar is not mentally stable anymore are not wrong. Nitish Kumar himself had stood in the Assembly and said that electricity bills should not and cannot be waived. But now that the RJD and Congress have raised the demand for 200 units of free electricity, the current government is talking about giving 125 units for free," he told IANS.

"This is an election jhulma. This also proves that Nitish Kumar's mental health is not right," he added.

RJD Chief Spokesperson Shakti Yadav claimed, "If a leader like Tejashwi Yadav is the Leader of Opposition in Bihar, then Nitish Kumar has no choice but to bow down. Governments do bend; they just need someone who can make them. That strength lies in Tejashwi Yadav's resolve and commitments."

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "This is a scheme to deceive people. Under the name of smart meters, electricity bills in every household have tripled or quadrupled. Now, this promise of 125 units of free electricity -- it's clear that during elections, new announcements are made every day. Public conveniences are increased. New dreams are sold to the people."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor