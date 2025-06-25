CM Nitish rolling out unrealistic schemes fearing poll defeat: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, June 25 Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that the latter was rolling out unrealistic schemes fearing electoral defeat.

In a sharply worded post on the social media platform X, Tejashwi described the flurry of announcements by the Nitish government as a poll gimmick.

Taking a direct swipe at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Tejashwi wrote, "Seeing the strength of the Mahagathbandhan, the determination of the people for change and the apparent defeat in the elections, the corrupt Bhunja Party (Nitish Kumar government) can make any announcements."

The term "Bhunja Party" - a recurring jibe used by Tejashwi to mock the Nitish Kumar government - underscores the escalating rhetoric from the opposition camp as Bihar heads toward the 2025 Assembly elections.

"The Bhunja Quartet is so scared that it can now announce a separate school, a separate sun, station, hospital, and even an airport for every household," Tejashwi taunted.

The RJD leader's remarks came after the Nitish government announced various welfare schemes, including the construction of marriage halls in all panchayats and subsidised meals under 'Didi Ki Rasoi', which the government said would directly benefit rural and economically weaker families.

Targeting Chief Minister Nitish for "shifting" political stances, Tejashwi said, "It is meaningless to expect any stability from a Chief Minister who has taken oath five times in five years. The leader who once asked, ‘Where will jobs come from, where will money come from?', is nowadays announcing unrealistic schemes.

Notably, on Tuesday, Tejashwi laid out his vision for governance if the RJD is voted to power in the Assembly elections.

Talking about his 17-month tenure in the previous government, the former Deputy Chief Minister claimed that under his leadership, 5 lakh jobs were provided, and another 3.5 lakh jobs were set in motion.

