CM Omar Abdullah calls for collective efforts to restore J&K as India's premier tourist destination

Srinagar, June 27 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday that it is the collective duty of the government and tourism stakeholders to restore the Union Territory's position as the country's pre-eminent tourist destination and ensure it remains so.

The Chief Minister was addressing the 'Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Revival Dialogue' organised jointly by FICCI and the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

"It is binding on us that we do everything in our power to ensure that Jammu and Kashmir goes back to its position as the pre-eminent tourist destination in the country and then stays there," Abdullah said in his address, highlighting that the government is working on new initiatives focused primarily on improving the overall tourist experience.

Reflecting on the recent challenges, the Chief Minister recounted the sharp contrast between the optimism of April 21 and the downturn of April 22, referring to a sudden drop in tourist footfall following the unfortunate incident.

"From flying over the Dal Lake and seeing hundreds of shikaras to seeing none just days later -- it was a brutal reminder that the past can intrude into our present and, God forbid, our future," he said.

He acknowledged the volatility that tourism in Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed over the decades and emphasised the importance of resilience.

"Unlike most other places where tourism planning can be done for years ahead, here we plan week to week. But still -- we plan, and we persist," he added.

He expressed gratitude to FICCI and the larger tourism fraternity for standing by Jammu and Kashmir in both good and challenging times.

Chief Minister Abdullah outlined efforts to broaden the tourism footprint in the region.

"We are working on a project called SPREAD, aimed at developing nine new tourist destinations in both Kashmir and Jammu, with expected support from multilateral funding agencies," he said.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the diversity of tourism opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We can't confine ourselves to three or four destinations. Jammu offers pilgrimage and border tourism. Kashmir offers scenic, cultural and adventure tourism. Together, we can build a more holistic tourism ecosystem."

Discussing connectivity, the Chief Minister noted the transformative impact of railway infrastructure: "Travelling by train through tunnels and world's highest rail bridge into the Valley is a breathtaking experience. We may not yet have a direct Delhi-Srinagar line, but that day isn't far."

He also underscored the government's commitment to infrastructure development and niche tourism sectors.

"We are close to completing a world-class conference facility in Gulmarg to supplement venues like SKICC. Areas like MICE tourism, golf, film and destination weddings are vital components of our future strategy."

The Chief Minister urged the tourism fraternity to be active partners.

"We value your support, suggestions, and most importantly -- your criticism when needed. Together, we can build a resilient and vibrant tourism sector that not only brings visitors but makes them want to return."

On the occasion, Chief Minister launched a book 'Golfing in Paradise' authored by Atul Dir, celebrating Jammu and Kashmir's growing appeal as a premier golf tourism destination.

Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani also spoke on the occasion and said that Jammu and Kashmir had emerged as a tourism hub much before other states in the country and now we need to develop whole range of niche tourism activities in the Union Territory such as adventure tourism, leisure tourism, MICE tourism, along with promoting Kashmir as an affordable and wonderful wedding destination.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor