CM Patel receives fourth GARC report on transforming Gujarat's planning framework

Ahmedabad, Aug 21 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Thursday, received the fourth report of the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission (GARC), chaired by his Chief Advisor Hasmukh Adhia, outlining sweeping recommendations to overhaul the state's planning structure and ensure direct benefits to citizens.

Key proposals include a seven- to eight-fold increase in district planning budgets over the next five years, shifting approval powers from District Planning Boards to District Planning Committees with majority representation from elected members, a fixed annual planning calendar, creation of an integrated planning committee at the taluka level, and the introduction of Village Development Plans to secure grassroots participation in deciding local projects.

The report emphasises decentralisation, accountability, and transparency, positioning villages at the heart of Gujarat's development model.

With each village mandated to prepare its own plan, endorsed by the gram sabha, residents will have a direct say in priorities such as roads, schools, water supply, and healthcare.

This, the commission notes, will bring Gandhi's vision of self-rule -- where "villages decide their own future" -- closer to reality.

The proposed rise in district planning budgets, from stagnant levels to nearly Rs 10,000 crore annually, is expected to unlock more roads, schools, healthcare facilities, and employment opportunities.

At the same time, consolidating multiple taluka-level committees into one integrated body is aimed at cutting delays and confusion, while performance-based accountability and tech-driven monitoring systems are also on the table.

Chief Minister Patel said the recommendations align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, and will strengthen Gujarat's own roadmap for Viksit Gujarat @ 2047.

The GARC has so far submitted three reports with 25 recommendations already at various stages of implementation.

This fourth report, with nine fresh recommendations, is now available on the commission's website (garcguj.in/resources).

The GARC is a state-level body set up by the Gujarat government to review, modernise, and improve the administrative machinery of the state.

Its main role is to recommend reforms that make governance more efficient, transparent, citizen-friendly, and accountable.

The key roles of GARC includes: it examines existing administrative structures, rules, and procedures in the state, identifies outdated practices and suggests modernisation, focuses on making government services faster, simpler, and more accessible, recommends digitisation and e-governance initiatives to reduce red tape.

