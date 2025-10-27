CM Patel showcases Gujarat’s maritime success at India Maritime Week in Mumbai

Ahmedabad, Oct 27 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday highlighted the state’s emergence as India’s maritime powerhouse under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Samudra se Samruddhi’ (Prosperity through the Sea) during the inauguration of India Maritime Week 2025, organised by the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways at the Bombay Exhibition Centre.

The event was inaugurated by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Goa, and Odisha.

Addressing global maritime leaders, innovators, and investors from over 100 countries, CM Patel said Gujarat has developed an integrated ecosystem for both “chip and ship” manufacturing, strengthening PM Modi’s goal of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He noted that Gujarat’s two-decade-long maritime journey has made it the “Maritime Gateway of the Nation,” handling over 40 per cent of India’s total cargo traffic.

The state, he added, leads the country in LNG-LPG handling—Dahej alone accounts for over 80 per cent of India’s LNG-LPG throughput—and contributes 98 per cent to the nation’s ship recycling at the world’s largest yard in Alang.

The Chief Minister announced that Gujarat aims to enhance the combined capacity of its major and non-major ports to 3,000 MMTPA by 2047 in line with the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

He also highlighted the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, calling it a living example of PM Modi’s vision of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi” (Development with Heritage).

CM Patel underscored Gujarat’s focus on maritime innovation, skill development, and blue economy initiatives, including port modernisation, connectivity upgrades under Sagarmala, coastal community development, and smart industrial port cities.

He emphasised that Gujarat’s ports today are not only centres of trade but also engines of employment, industry, and growth.

The inaugural session was attended by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur, and Maharashtra Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, among other dignitaries.

