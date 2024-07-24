CM Pushkar Singh Dhami prays at Baba Kedarnath, engages with locals

Kedarnath, July 24 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Baba Kedarnath shrine on Wednesday to seek blessings and oversee the ongoing reconstruction work in Kedarpuri.

He received a warm welcome from Commissioner Garhwal Vinay Shankar Pandey, IG Police Garhwal Karan Singh Nagnyal, District Magistrate Dr. Saurabh Gaharwar, and SP Dr. Vishakha, who greeted him upon arrival via a VIP helicopter.

At the temple, the Chief Minister met with local priests, performed special prayers, and participated in a Rudrabhishek ceremony. He conveyed his hopes for the prosperity of the state and global well-being during this spiritual visit.

During his one-day tour, Chief Minister Dhami also sought blessings from head priest Shiv Shankar Ling and held discussions with officials regarding ongoing construction projects.

He stressed the importance of expediting reconstruction efforts in Kedarpuri, emphasising both quality and timely completion.

Following a 20-minute prayer session, he engaged with devotees and locals, extending his best wishes for the auspicious month of Shravan.

Key administrative figures present included BKTC's Yogendra Singh, Executive Officer R.C. Tiwari, former BJP district president Dinesh Uniyal, Anoop Semwal, and Kedar Sabha President Rajkumar Tiwari, among others.

Discussions centred on strategies to accelerate the pace and enhance the quality of ongoing construction and reconstruction activities in Kedarpuri, with clear directives issued to ensure projects are completed on schedule.

Chief Minister Dhami's visit underscored his commitment to the continuous development of Uttarakhand and his dedication to the welfare of humanity, epitomised by his spiritual pilgrimage to the Baba Kedarnath shrine.

--IANS

