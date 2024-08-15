CM Revanth hopes for positive outcome to talks with Naidu

Hyderabad, Aug 15 Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that his government is hoping for a positive outcome to the talks held recently with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu on pending bifurcation-related issues.

In his speech during Independence Day celebrations held at the historic Golconda Fort, he noted that the division of assets between the two states after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh remained pending for the last 10 years.

The issue of sharing Krishna and Godavari river waters was also not addressed.

Asserting that his government was giving priority to the state’s interests, CM Revanth Reddy said it wants to maintain cordial relations with the neighbouring states as well as with the Centre.

The Chief Minister claimed that his government accorded the first priority to revive the freedom that Telangana was deprived of for the last 10 years.

“We broke the shackles of physical and psychological slavery. Today, people have the freedom to question the government. A facility was also created to seek suggestions from people to run the people-friendly government,” CM Revanth Reddy said.

Stating that the state government was functioning in the interest of the majority of people, CM Revanth Reddy said the government was ready to rectify mistakes, if any.

“We have been maintaining restraint though some forces made false allegations against the government,” he said.

CM Revanth Reddy stated that his government created a record by implementing two of the six promises within 48 hours of coming to power.

The government launched free bus travel for women which resulted in saving of Rs. 2,619 crore for women as of July. He also referred to an increase of health insurance coverage under Rajiv Arogyasri from Rs.5 lakh to Rs.10 lakh.

CM Revanth Reddy announced that distribution of digital health profile cards with a unique number to everyone will be launched soon.

CM Revanth Reddy mentioned that the Rs 500 gas cylinder scheme was launched on February 27 and there were 43 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme.

Under the Gruha Jyoti scheme launched in March, every identified household is getting 200 units of free power every month and a total of 47.13 lakh households are benefiting from the scheme, he added.

The Chief Minister said under the Indiramma housing scheme, the government has set a target of constructing 4.50 lakh houses this year and for every Assembly constituency, 3,500 houses have been allotted.

The government will provide Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for the poor to construct their house, he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that the state government accorded top priority to agriculture.

“A whopping Rs 72,659 crore has been allotted for agriculture and allied sectors in the budget. Efforts are also being made to enhance the farmers’ income and farm output,” CM Revanth Reddy said.

He mentioned that as per the election promise, the government is successfully implementing a waiver of farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh at one go.

“Opposition parties are trying to find fault in the implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme. I would like to say something about this. Every deserving farmer will benefit from the scheme.

“The state agriculture department took the responsibility of addressing the grievances that arose due to technical problems,” he said, adding that the government was spending Rs.31,000 crore on the scheme.

CM Revanth Reddy said his government was committed to providing Rs 15,000 per acre to every eligible farmer under the Rythu Bharosa scheme whereas the previous government paid only Rs 10,000 per acre.

“The ineligible mainly the land owners who did not cultivate lands and realty owners also benefitted,” he asserted and added that public money was misused and the farmers were at the receiving end.

“Telangana has been practicing abundant paddy cultivation. Farmers are facing problems due to a lack of remunerative prices for their farm produce. It is decided to provide a Rs 500 bonus for fine paddy varieties and 33 fine varieties have already been identified,” he said.

Claiming that revolutionary reforms were being introduced in the education sector, he said the government has decided to constitute the ‘Vidya Commission’ soon.

“Anganwadi centers will be upgraded as pre-primary schools and the task of providing quality education, skill development, and job creation will be taken up on a mission mode,” he said.

Referring to the foundation stone laid for Young India Skills University, he said this initiative will be revolutionary in the education sector.

“Job guarantees will be provided to the youth with new skills. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has been appointed as the Chairman of the Skill University,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government envisaged plans to empower 63 lakh women as entrepreneurs and industrialists under the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme.

The government targeted to provide Rs 1 lakh crore financial assistance and establish Srinidhi. The government will provide required skills to women’s groups and also promote their products through branding and marketing.

He said the government introduced a loan insurance scheme under the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme.

Under the scheme, a maximum loan amount of Rs 2 lakh will be waived off in case the woman member in the group dies.

