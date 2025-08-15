CM Rio urges people to build a self-reliant Nagaland

Kohima, Aug 15 Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday urged people to strive forward to further strengthen the unity among all communities, peace, and cultural harmony while making Nagaland a self-reliant state.

Hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day celebration at the Nagaland Secretariat Plaza, the Chief Minister said that his government is committed to fulfilling the democratic aspirations of the people, guided by the values enshrined in the Constitution.

Reiterating that the solution of the decades-old Naga Political issue remains his government’s top priority, Rio said that the peace process is a mark of hope for a permanent solution ensuring justice and dignity to all people.

“The state government continues to play an active facilitator in the Naga political talks,” the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the concerns of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) about their Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) demand, he said that he is hopeful that the government would address the ENPO issues “in the spirit of brotherhood.”

Expressing his concern over the Centre’s decision to trim down the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border from the earlier 16 km to 10 km and limiting movement to nine crossing points, Rio urged the Union government to be flexible and review the sensitive issue.

The Chief Minister said that to prevent illegal migrants and protect indigenous people, the issuance of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) to outsiders was digitised, with over 26,500 ILPs issued online in the first half of the current year.

New ILP categories were introduced for agricultural labourers, transporters, domestic helpers, and others with strict verification at entry points in Nagaland state, he stated.

Highlighting the state’s development in agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, livestock and organic farming, Rio announced that Nagaland has been recognised as the Northeast region’s leading coffee producer.

Noting that over Rs 686 crore has been disbursed under PM-KISAN to over 2.3 lakh farmers, the Chief Minister said that plans are now afoot to expand oil palm cultivation, organic certification under ‘Naga Organic’, and awards for contributions to the organic industry.

He also highlighted the development in various infrastructures, including national and state highways, housing and renewable energy.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 94 per cent of rural households were already covered, and solar and hydro power projects, as well as smart prepaid electric metering, are expanding energy access among the people, Rio said.

Noting that the annual 10-day-long Hornbill Festival greatly boosted the tourism sector, the Chief Minister informed that in 2024, tourist footfall recorded a 33 per cent increase compared to the previous year, generating nearly Rs 190 crore for the local economy.

Detailing the law and order situation in Nagaland, the Chief Minister claimed that the overall law and order situation continues to remain stable in view of the effective coordination among the civil administration, police, and various other security forces.

Highlighting the state’s “War against Drugs” campaign, Rio said that the state’s anti-drug operations were further intensified, and various security forces, including Nagalasnd police, have seized various drugs worth over Rs 81 crore in recent months.

