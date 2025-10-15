CM Saha urges PM Modi for Vande Bharat from Agartala, boosting railway infrastructure

New Delhi/Agartala, Oct 15 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and urged him to take steps to start the Vande Bharat train from Agartala to Guwahati and double-laning of the railway track in the state.

An official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that during the meeting, the Chief Minister also requested the Prime Minister to enhance the ceiling limit for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs).

On Monday, CM Saha also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and requested her to increase the cap on loan amounts for EAPs to undertake many ambitious projects in the state, the official said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that several crucial projects under the Urban Development Department, Tourism Department, and Agartala Municipal Corporation are currently awaiting progress due to the existing ceiling restriction on EAPs.

In Wednesday's meeting, the Chief Minister requested PM Modi to increase the number of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in Tripura by 15, setting up an Agar Board and research centre to boost the Agar industries in the state and declare Unakoti- Sustainable Development of heritage site.

According to the CMO official, CM Saha also requested the Prime Minister to include the backward Reng tribals community under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) scheme and to increase allocation of wheat for Tripura under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Tripura Chief Minister also apprised PM Modi about the ongoing developments, seeking his support on key matters.

On a Facebook post, CM Saha wrote: "Under his visionary leadership, and to fulfil the goal of Viksit Tripura, Viksit Bharat, our government in Tripura has been taking several transformative initiatives. I apprised him of the ongoing developments and sought his kind support on key matters."

The Tripura Chief Minister on Tuesday held a meeting with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda in New Delhi and discussed various health infrastructure and manpower related issues, including the setting up of a new medical college in the state, the official said.

He had said that the Chief Minister has informed Union Minister Nadda about the state government's plan to set up a new Medical College at Kulai in northern Tripura's Dhalai district, which is an aspirational District, on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

The Chief Minister also discussed the establishment of a Tertiary Ophthalmology Hospital at Agartala and the setting up of an Immunology Lab for Organ Transplant services at the government-run Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP Hospital.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Health Minister, who is also the National President of the BJP, to provide funds for procuring advanced medical instruments at the Super Speciality Block at the AGMC.

CM Saha also urged for additional funds for Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to settle the pending claims.

Tripura currently has three Medical colleges - Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), Tripura Medical College (TMC) and Tripura Santiniketan Medical College (TSMC). The TSMC is a private medical college, while the TMC is governed by a state government-constituted society.

