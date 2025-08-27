CM Saha vows to build a new Tripura with strong healthcare infra

Agartala, Aug 27 Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Wednesday that the BJP government is working to create a new Tripura so that the next generation does not face problems, and he claimed that currently almost every important medical treatment is available within the state.

While addressing the inauguration programme of different projects on the occasion of the 20th Foundation Day of Tripura Medical College and Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital at Hapania, on the outskirts of Agartala, during the past seven years health infrastructures have tremendously improved in the state.

“Number of patients referring to outside the state reduced by one third as almost all kinds of medical treatments including critical ailments, are now available in Tripura,” claimed Saha, who himself is a dental surgeon.

“Most people are not aware about the availability of the latest medical treatment facilities in Tripura and some people go outside the state spending huge amounts of money. We must create awareness about this. Now we have Artificial intelligence (AI), various other technologies and the internet with high speed, and we can think innovatively. We must use all these tools. We are working to create a new Tripura so that the next generation does not face any major challenges,” he added.

He said that from Tripura Medical College, around 13 batches of MBBS students have already passed out, maybe even more.

From next time, during such programmes, the alumni and former doctors must be invited.

“When a perfect person runs a college, I am really happy, but in the government sector people generally don’t like to take responsibility. The number of infrastructures will increase more, but we must also work on repairing the existing infrastructure so that it looks good,” the Chief Minister said.

Expressing his concern over the rising cases of drug abusers, CM Saha, who also holds Health and Family Welfare portfolio, said that a mass movement against drugs should be created.

“Taking drugs through syringes often leads to HIV infection, and AIDS can also occur as a result. People should be more aware and cautious in this regard. If necessary, consultation should be held in their respective areas and surveillance should be maintained," the dental surgeon-turned-politician added.

He said that currently, there are three medical colleges in Tripura that have 400 MBBS seats and the government has been trying to increase the number and to start specialised medical courses in the state.

The event was attended by Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, Chairman of the Tripura Medical College Society Dr. Pramotesh Roy, CEO of the Society for Tripura Medical College and Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital Swapan Saha, Principal of Tripura Medical College and Hospital Professor Dr. Arindam Dutta, Medical Superintendent Professor Dr. Jayanta Poddar, Professor Dr. A.K. Chakma, and other eminent physicians.

