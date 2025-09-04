CM Sarma hails public enthusiasm as Assam gears up for PM Modi’s two-day visit

Guwahati, Sep 4 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the people of the state are eagerly awaiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival next week, describing the occasion as a “landmark moment” for Assam’s development journey.

Reacting to BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia’s post on X about preparations in Khumtai for Modi’s public rally, Sarma wrote: “That’s the spirit and enthusiasm among the people for welcoming Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji on the 13th. People of Assam await his arrival to mark a landmark occasion for the State.”

The Prime Minister’s two-day visit, rescheduled to September 13-14 due to the Vice-Presidential election on September 9, will combine cultural tributes with large-scale infrastructure launches.

On September 13, Modi will inaugurate the year-long birth centenary celebrations of cultural icon and Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati.

The event is expected to draw wide participation from artists, intellectuals, and citizens, and is seen as a symbolic gesture honouring Assam’s rich cultural heritage.

The following day, September 14, the Prime Minister will travel to Mangaldoi in Darrang district, where he will inaugurate major connectivity and health projects.

These include the long-awaited Guwahati Ring Road, a new bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Kuruwa and Narengi, and the foundation stone of the Mangaldoi Medical College and Hospital.

PM Modi will then proceed to Golaghat district to dedicate to the nation the Numaligarh Refinery Limited’s (NRL) bio-ethanol refinery, India’s first bamboo-based 2G bio-refinery built at a cost of around Rs 4,200 crore.

The plant is projected to benefit more than 30,000 rural households by creating new income avenues through bamboo cultivation while advancing India’s clean-energy goals.

State leaders, including local MLAs, have already begun mobilising transport and logistics to ensure smooth participation at the rallies.

BJP cadres say the visit will highlight both the Centre’s commitment to Assam’s cultural pride and its push for infrastructure and green energy.

