CM Sarma invites Japanese semiconductor firm to partner with Assam

Guwahati, Jan 24 Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday met with top officials of a leading Japanese semiconductor supplier in Tokyo and invited him to partner with Assam for the upcoming semiconductor manufacturing plant in the state.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Mr. Takeshi Okubo, Executive Vice President of @TokyoElectron_J (TEL) met me today. TEL is a vital player in the semiconductor supply chain and specialises in designing equipment that creates chips. I have invited them to partner with Assam. Our upcoming Electronic City at Jagiroad is envisioned to be an epicentre of end-to-end #semiconductor ecosystem."

The Assam CM met the Parliamentary Vice Minister of Japan and underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effort to have a robust friendship with the foreign country.

CM Sarma said in his X post, "It was a privilege to meet H.E. Ms. Akiko Ikuina, Parliamentary Vice Minister, @MofaJapan_en I was deeply touched when Her Excellency greeted me in Assamese. She conveyed to me the Government of Japan’s intention to offer India and particularly Assam's young and skilled workforce, opportunities in Japan."

"During the meeting, I underlined Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of a robust friendship between India and Japan that can better the lives of our people," he added.

The Chief Minister also discussed with the CEO of Mizuho Securities India.

"Had a productive meeting with Mr. Takao Hosoya, CEO of Mizuho Securities India. We discussed extending credit linkages to Assam-based companies and facilitating investments from Japanese firms. Mizuho Securities, a leading financial institution, is known for its expertise in providing innovative financial solutions and credit facilities. I invited them to join us at #AdvantageAssam2.0 to finalise their plans for the state and explore opportunities for collaboration," CM Sarma mentioned in a social media post. Moreover, the CM also met with top officials of a Japanese electrical engineering establishment.

CM Sarma wrote on X, "Met with Mr. Yoshiaki Asakura, Vice President of @Yokogawa. They are a leading Japanese electrical engineering firm, working in Assam through their collaboration with @NRL_MoPNG and @IndianOilcl We have asked them to consider scaling their presence in Assam and support the growing electronic and energy sectors in the State."

