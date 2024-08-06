CM Sarma stresses inter-state coordination with Meghalaya to address Guwahati flooding

Guwahati, Aug 6 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for a thorough and effective solution to tackle the severe flooding that hit Guwahati on August 5.

The flooding, triggered by intense rainfall in Assam and neighbouring Meghalaya, caused extensive disruption throughout Guwahati.

In a post on X, CM Sarma stated: “Yesterday, Ri-Bhoi district in Meghalaya received record rainfall of nearly 100 mm. Heavy rainfall in the hills along with rains of 60 mm in Guwahati - this 90 minutes of rain was nearly 25 per cent of rainfall the city receives during the entire monsoon season. This resulted in extraordinary flash floods in parts of the State Capital. Today, I chaired a meeting with all stakeholders to work out a comprehensive solution baked in with an early warning and quick response mechanisms.”

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting with stakeholders to formulate strategies for handling future flood events.

"We will also be in touch with the Meghalaya Government to implement a real-time coordination protocol," Sarma wrote on X, emphasising the need for inter-state cooperation.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials present at the meeting to provide updates on the measures being implemented to address the flooding caused by the heavy rainfall, according to official sources.

The flooding severely impacted several key areas of Guwahati, including Zoo Road, GS Road, Nabin Nagar, Ganeshguri, and Dispur.

The inundation caused substantial disruptions as roads in these regions became impassable, trapping commuters, schoolchildren, and ambulances for extended periods. The situation was exacerbated by power outages that affected multiple neighbourhoods, further complicating the challenges faced by residents.

This combination of blocked roads and electrical failures created a crisis situation, leaving many people stranded and in urgent need of assistance.

Sarma lauded the steadfast dedication of uniformed personnel who worked tirelessly to support city residents throughout the crisis.

