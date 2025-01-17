CM Sarma unveils mobile application for ‘Advantage Assam’ summit

Guwahati, Jan 17 Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched a mobile application for the upcoming investor summit ‘Advantage Assam’ in the state.

He has also reviewed the progress of preparations for this ambitious initiative of the state government.

"The Advantage Assam app is available for different platforms," the Chief Minister said.

He has encouraged people to install this mobile application to know more about the upcoming event.

Meanwhile, minister Pijush Hazarika said that the biggest investors' and infrastructure summit of North East #AdvantageAssam2.0 is scheduled to be held in Guwahati on February 25-26, 2025.

"Attended a preparatory meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Dangoriya at Lok Sewa Bhawan, today to discuss various aspects of the summit," the minister added.

Hazarika said that this summit will pave the way for unprecedented growth and investment opportunities in Assam and the northeast region. Cabinet colleagues and senior officials joined on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said that the summit would bring more investment to the state, adding that more government jobs and entrepreneurship support will be provided to the people of the state.

He added that the event, which is set for February 25 and 26, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

"This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors," the Chief Minister said.

He added that a spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event.

“It will be an extraordinary show," said the Chief Minister.

He said that the preparations are underway for this cultural event.

"Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati," the Chief Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor