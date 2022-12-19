CM Sawant extends greetings on Goa Liberation Day

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has extended greetings to the people of Goa on the state's Liberation from Portuguese rule that was attained on December 19, 1961.

In his message, CM Sawant expressed his gratitude to the stalwarts who were instrumental in Goa's successful struggle.

"Our freedom fighters fought hard and sacrificed their lives to allow future generations to live in peace and dignity. Today, we remember the contributions of the freedom fighters who laid down their lives during the long-lasting freedom struggle. December 19, 1961, is a historic and remarkable day indeed," said the chief minister in a statement released on Sunday.

The CM further said that post-independence, Goa has made remarkable progress in infrastructure, education, health, public welfare, skill development and other sectors.

"We should also recognise the efforts of the post-liberation leaders who worked tirelessly to build our State. Goa has made remarkable progress in the Infrastructure, education, health, public welfare, skill development and other sectors," he added.

He also focussed on the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Swayampurna Goa' initiatives and the said will continue to scale greater heights in future.

The CM also appealed to all parties to keep aside differences and work towards the common goal of development. "Let us resolve to keep Goa a clean, green, and sustainable place. Happy Goa Liberation Day to everyone," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

