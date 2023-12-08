CM Sawant orders probe into school bus accident in South Goa

Panaji, Dec 8 After the opposition criticised the BJP government in the state over the school bus accident, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday that a probe has been ordered into the matter.

The school bus had overturned near Balli village in South Goa on Thursday, leaving more than 10 students injured.

“I have ordered a probe into the accident. A thorough investigation will be conducted in this matter,” Sawant said.

“We provide bus maintenance funds to all the schools. They have to maintain the buses. The managements should know their responsibilities and should adhere to the rules and regulations,” he added.

On Thursday, the Opposition had attacked the state government after the news of the accident surfaced.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao had accused the state government of playing with the lives of students as he demanded safety audits of all the school buses.

"Around 10 students have been injured in the accident. This exposes the complete neglect of the BJP government on safety and security of students in Goa. The BJP government headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is playing with the lives of innocent students," the Congress leader had said.

"I demand that the Chief Minister immediately order safety audits of all the buses transporting students to various schools and colleges across the state. The government has failed to conduct safety audits of 663 schools out of 1,315 in the state, leaving the fate of the students at the mercy of god. It has also failed to maintain the buses transporting students," Alemao had alleged.

