CM Sharma requests UK parliamentarians to support investment in Rajasthan

London, Oct 17 After a successful round of investor outreach in Europe’s largest economy Germany, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led high-level delegation of the Rajasthan government has started off the UK outreach.

The delegation held talks with the UK government’s Minister for Indo-Pacific Catherine West and sought the support of the British government in facilitating investment and new business in Rajasthan.

In a separate engagement, Chief Minister Sharma and other members of the delegation visited the UK Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London and later held a meeting with selected UK parliamentarians of Indian origin seeking their assistance to bring investment in the state.

Chief Minister Sharma also invited both the UK’s Minister for Indo-Pacific and the Parliamentarians to participate in the upcoming ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, which is scheduled to be held in December in Jaipur.

The delegation also held one-on-one talks with the UK-based firms from the Information and Communication Technology (ICT), construction, diamond and automobile sectors.

This includes meeting the top officials of Element Six (a De Beers Group Company which deals with synthetic diamonds, processing tools etc), CyanConnode (the world leader in developing Narrowband RF mesh networks), JCB (which manufactures Construction and Industrial vehicles and a manufacturing facility in Rajasthan) and Triumph Motorcycles (the largest UK-owned motorcycle manufacturer).

The delegation also held a meeting with officials from Wanderlust, a leading travel magazine and website and discussed exploring opportunities to promote Rajasthan as a premier travel destination, highlighting its rich cultural heritage, vibrant landscapes, and diverse tourism offerings to inspire global travellers.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said: “The ties between India and the United Kingdom date back by several centuries. We had very fruitful and comprehensive talks with the officials of the UK government and parliamentarians and requested them for their cooperation. We also had a very productive discussion with several British firms and invited them to explore business opportunities in the state.”

Subsequently, the delegation will participate in a Rajasthan diaspora event as part of the state government’s special outreach to connect with the non-resident Rajasthani community and rejuvenate ties with their motherland. The NRR community will also be requested to facilitate investment and establishment of new business ventures into the state.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor