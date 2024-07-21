CM Shinde directs agencies to stay vigilant amid heavy rain, flood in Maha

Mumbai, July 21 Amid heavy rain and flood, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday directed the administration, police, SDRF and local bodies to be vigilant and focus on rescue and relief works.

CM Shinde’s directives came in the wake of the Indian Meteorological Department’s warning of heavy rain in some districts of Konkan, including Mumbai and other districts. He appealed to the citizens to help the administration and emergency agencies in every possible way.

He asked all agencies to get timely information from the IMD and the State Disaster Management Cell and line up a plan of action to help the citizens. He also directed the administration to disseminate information relating to the IMD warnings to the citizens.

The Chief Minister asked the administration to survey possible disaster and accident-prone areas and insisted that the preparedness of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) should be high. The water level of dams and ponds should be determined and a controlled discharge system should be provided to prevent the risk of flooding. Traffic in flood-hit areas should be stopped and diverted to alternative routes in case of flood situations, he has conveyed to the officials.

CM Shinde asked the administration to make available foodgrains, medicines and other relief materials in the flood-affected areas on a priority basis.

