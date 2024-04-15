CM Shinde relieved as Independent MLA opts out of race in Hatkanangale LS seat

Mumbai, April 15 Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde heaved a sigh of relief after Independent MLA Prakash Awade on Monday declared that he would not contest from Hatkanangale seat in Kolhapur district.

Awade, who was elected as an Independent in the 2019 assembly elections from the Ichalkaranji seat, is supporting the MahaYuti government in Maharashtra.

Shinde’s timely intervention has paid off as Awade, who had decided to enter the poll fray on Saturday to seek votes on making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time, has announced to work for Shiv Sena nominee Dhairyasheel Mane.

Awade accompanied Shinde and other Shiv Sena leaders for the filing of nomination by Mane at Kolhapur district collector’s office.

Shiv Sena was worried after Awade unilaterally declared to contest the elections from Hatkanangale. Shinde had held a marathon meeting with Awade on Saturday but despite that, the latter remained firm on his decision.

The party was of the view that had he remained in the fray, it would adversely impact Mane’s poll prospects.

With Awade’s decision not to contest the elections, Mane faces a fight from Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Satyajeet Patil, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana founder Raju Shetti, Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raghunath Patil and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi nominee DC Patil.

