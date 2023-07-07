CM Siddaramaiah announces ‘Uniform to all” the 14th budget of Rs. 3.27 lakh crore

“I am proud to say that Karnataka has for centuries practiced the tradition of development and social justice moving forward hand in hand,” said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while presenting the 14th budget of Rs. 3.27 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2023-24 at Vidhan Souda in Bengaluru today. ‘Uniform to all’ the budget was announced by CM considering all classes and citizens. The budget tabled by the Chief Minister today will be in effect from August 1st.CM hiked excise duty on domestic liquor made in India by 20 percent. Excise duty on beer increased from 175 percent to 185 percent. CM allotted Rs. 30k crore for the metro to increase metro connectivity and manage bad traffic in the city. In the present budget, the Ann Bhagya Scheme has got the allocation of Rs. 10,400 crores for quick implementation. It has already been decided that due to the scarcity of rice, money will be directly transferred to the bank account of the families of BPL card holders. Rs. 1680 crore will be spent to purchase 10kg. of food grains for 40 lakh BPL families which are not recognized by the Central Government.

In this vein, a total of Rs. 52k crores have been sanctioned to quickly implement the five poll guarantees. In the budget, the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme has received an allocation of Rs. 30k crores and the government has announced Rs. 2k every month to women heads of the family. The scheme will benefit 1.30 crore women.The Chief Minister said that expecting to benefit more than 2 crore consumers, the Gruha Jyoti Scheme assures free electricity up to 200 units per month. The scheme would cost Rs. 13,910 crores annually. For road development, waste management, Metro, and other development work of the Bengaluru city, CM has allotted Rs. 45k crores. As a major announcement in his budget speech CM Siddaramaiah said that the government will repeal the amendments made to the APMC Act during the earlier BJP regime.CM Siddaramaiah has announced the implementation of the new education policy for the state of Karnataka with allocations of Rupees 37,587 crores for the Education sector. CM has announced Rs. 100 crores for the setting up of the Christian Development Corporation.CM Siddaramaiah said that the Congress government will take measures to attract more foreign Direct Investments FDI inflows to the state. CM has allotted Rs. 100 crores for the revival of the Krishi Bhagya Scheme to help farmers by constructing a pond-like structure to store rainwater. A film city to be developed in Mysore under the PPP model.