CM Siddaramaiah criticizes Amit Shah: “The treasury is not empty because of guarantee schemes but there is an unfair distribution of taxes from the Centre to the State”

Amit Shah had been criticizing the guarantee schemes and accusing the state government of Karnataka of derailing state finances. If this is his opinion, he should come to a public debate with me. I can prove that the treasury is not drain or empty because of these schemes but there is an unfair distribution of taxes from the Centre to the State.” Alleged by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday pointed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah after CM’s meeting with farmer leaders ahead of his 15th budget to be presented on February 16th in Bengaluru.

He blamed Shah who speaks against the guarantee schemes of Congress showing disrespect for Kannadigas by opposing the Kannada flag, making repeated attempts to impose Hindi on us, and through the conspiracy to favour Amul over Nandini, he added. The CM said that the Saffron party and the Prime Minister who opposed Congress Guarantee Schemes have stolen the name ‘guarantee’ also and are advertising under the same name. This shows their anti-poor stance with double standards. He said if BJP is opposed to such schemes, it should stop promising similar schemes in BJP-governed states. He further said that there is a history of the saffron party and the Sangh Parivaar opposed programs for the poor, and other social justice programs including land reforms and reservations. He mentioned that when the late PM Indira Gandhi called for “Garibi Hatao” the RSS-BJP opposed it. The CM further said that the central government refused to provide rice at Rs. 33 per kg. when the state had requested it, it is now selling at Rs. 29 per kg.



