'CM Siddaramaiah shared dais with man connected to IS,' alleges K'taka BJP MLA

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 4 Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had shared dais with a person who has connections with IS terrorists.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, MLA Yatnal alleged that the person with IS connections took part in the South India Muslim Religious Leaders Convention held near Basha Peer Dargah in Hubballi city on December 4.

"That person was sitting right next to CM Siddaramaiah. Don't they have information regarding the person on dais with ISIS connections?' said Yatnal.

"I am making this statement with all seriousness. I have got all the required information. It is highly condemnable that the person who has connection with a terror outfit shared dais with the CM," he maintained.

"I am not making a lighter statement. If they want, let them get information. In the Prime Minister's programme, the information regarding all the persons on the stage would be available. Don't they have information regarding who will be on stage in Muslim convention? I will share all details in a week," MLA Yatnal claimed.

The statement has stirred a huge controversy in the state.

