CM Siddaramaiah’s serious warning to Congress MLAs in the Party Meeting

In the Congress legislative meeting, the Congress MLAs demanded special grants for the development of the constituency. There were serious discussions about the letter in the legislative session on the advice of the MLAs. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed the MLAs in the meeting that instead of causing embarrassment by writing an open letter, they can contact him directly. Legislators should not attempt to spread open statements, letters, and controversial news. This will have an adverse effect on the Lok Sabha elections, he added. The Chief Minister suggested that all our aim should be towards Lok Sabha elections. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakuma said discipline is very important in the party. Our MLAs should not listen to opposition polls, BJP, and other parties are deliberately trying to create confusion.

At the beginning of the meeting, many MLAs were left cold as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister vented their outrage against the letter war. If the letter is sent in relation to the development projects of the field, it will not be considered. Even in the matter of the transfer of officers, the words of MLAs are not valued. The MLAs lamented that if this situation continues, it will be difficult to face the Lok Sabha elections in the coming days. In spite of that, objections have been heard regarding the appointment of NS Bosraj as a minister.Oppositions have been raised regarding NS Bosraj, who is not a member of the Vidhan Parishad or the Legislative Assembly and has been made the Speaker of the House, ignoring many seniors. There were also discussions about neglecting veterans like BK Hariprasad. After that, indirect dissatisfaction was heard in the meeting, and it was clarified that if there is any dissatisfaction, it should be discussed on the party platform.It is pertinent to mention that objections were heard against ministers Dr. G. Parameshwar, Priyank Kharge, and Krishna byre gowda in the meeting. It is learned that several ministers have given clarifications related to their departments in the meeting. It is to be noted that several Congress MLAs and MLCs voiced their discontent, attributing their inability to execute essential constituency work to the alleged non-cooperation of ministers. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured them, "He has decided to address the grievances of legislators by holding monthly meetings in districts."