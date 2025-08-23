CM Stalin calls for high-level committees on Union-State relations

Chennai, Aug 23 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday urged all States in the country to constitute High-Level Committees on Union-State relations, asserting that a strong framework of state autonomy and cooperative federalism alone can safeguard India’s unity and diversity.

Addressing the National Seminar on Union-State Relations at Kalaivanar Arangam, Stalin declared that Tamil Nadu would continue to push for constitutional amendments to guarantee federal values. “We will make every effort to ensure that the Constitution of India is amended to enshrine the principles of state autonomy and federalism. Weak states cannot strengthen India. A united India will gain strength only through the efforts of self-reliant states,” he said.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP-led Union government of systematically undermining state powers through “innumerable legal and administrative interferences.” He alleged that the Centre was curtailing the independence of finance commissions and depriving states of their fair share of resources.

Despite these hurdles, Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu’s economic achievements, noting that the State recorded a double-digit growth of 11.19 per cent in 2024-25 — the first time in 14 years. “Even during financial stress, our Dravidian model government has received praise from scholars and activists for implementing social justice-oriented schemes,” he said.

Reaffirming Tamil Nadu’s traditional opposition to the imposition of Hindi, Stalin recalled that the bilingual policy introduced by former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai in 1968 has now found resonance in several other states. He pointed to recent anti-Hindi movements in Karnataka, West Bengal, and Maharashtra as proof of Tamil Nadu’s influence on the national stage.

The Chief Minister also praised eminent jurists and experts such as Justices Jasti Chelameswar and Kurian Joseph, Ashok Vardhan Shetty, and Naganathan, who are leading Tamil Nadu’s High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations. He expressed confidence that their recommendations would “pave the way for a stronger India built on genuine federal principles.”

On this occasion, Stalin launched a dedicated web portal and an online questionnaire to gather views from citizens and experts. He emphasised that public participation would play a key role in shaping the Committee’s recommendations and building momentum for a nationwide movement towards cooperative federalism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor