CM Stalin criticises Centre for 'persistent neglect' of Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Nov 29 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday criticised the Centre for what he described as a "persistent neglect" of the state's rightful demands.

The Chief Minister, in a statement issued in Chennai, urged the Centre to provide "clear answers" to the state's MPs during the upcoming Parliament session.

He questioned how a government that proudly calls India the "world's largest democracy" could "repeatedly ignore" the voice of an entire state.

CM Stalin noted that Tamil Nadu's concerns had been conveyed through official letters, personal representations, and resolutions passed in the Legislative Assembly, yet the Union government had "failed" to respond meaningfully.

"Is it right for the Union government to disregard the concerns of the people of Tamil Nadu?" he asked.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Tamil Nadu is one of the nation's highest contributors to the central tax pool, and therefore deserves respect and fairness.

Despite what he termed as the Centre's "acts of neglect", CM Stalin highlighted Tamil Nadu's strong economic performance, noting that the state recorded an impressive 11.19 per cent economic growth - one of the highest in the country.

"We have achieved this progress not by bowing down under pressure, but by standing tall. We refuse to stoop; we will continue to walk forward with confidence," he declared.

"Tamil Nadu generates substantial tax revenue for the Union government. No person with a conscience will accept the injustice of betraying such a state," he said.

CM Stalin stressed that the "upcoming Parliament session would be a crucial opportunity for the Centre to demonstrate whether it respects cooperative federalism and democratic values".

He insisted that the Union government must respond to Tamil Nadu's MPs, who carry the mandate of the state's citizens, and address long-pending issues that deeply affect development and state rights.

The voice of Tamil Nadu's people cannot be brushed aside in a healthy democracy, he said.

