CM Stalin, EPS, superstar Vijay greet PM Modi on his 74th birthday

Chennai, Sep 17 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Edappadi K.Palaniswami (EPS) and superstar Vijay were among a galaxy of leaders who wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday.

In a post on social media platform X, Stalin said: "Warmest birthday wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi. Wishing you a long life with enduring health in the years ahead."

AIADMK general secretary EPS also extended his birthday wishes to the Prime Minister.

EPS posted on X, "Heartiest birthday wishes to Honourable Prime Minister of India Thiru. @narendramodi Avargal. Wishing a long and healthy life with continued public service."

Tamil superstar and founder president of Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhakam (TVK), Vijay posted, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I pray for his good health, happiness and a long life."

BJP Tamil Nadu chief K. Annamalai posted on X, "On behalf of @BJP4TamilNadu, heartiest birthday greetings to our beloved PM Thiru @narendramodi avl."

Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad extended birthday wishes to the Prime Minister.

Prasad said PM Modi was the pride of Tamil Nadu and a guiding star who illuminates every Tamil home.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu, Union Ministers and numerous Chief Ministers extended their best wishes as the Prime Minister turned 74 on Tuesday.

Cutting across party lines, leaders of various political outfits, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati greeted PM Modi on the occasion.

On September 14, Prasad hailed Prime Minister Modi's decision to rename Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram acknowledging the significant contributions of Tamil Nadu to India's growth and development.

ANS Prasad said, “This historic decision is a testament to his unwavering commitment to honouring India's rich heritage and the sacrifices of our freedom fighters.”

