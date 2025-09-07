CM Stalin hails diaspora as ambassadors of TN at London summit

Chennai, Sep 7 Calling the Tamil diaspora a vital bridge between the state and the world, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday hailed Non-Resident Tamils as “unofficial ambassadors of Tamil Nadu” and urged them to contribute actively to its progress.

He was addressing the “NRTIA UK Summit 2025” in London, which drew large participation from Tamils living across the UK.

“Tamils abroad have risen from modest beginnings to occupy important positions in many countries. You are demonstrating that Tamils are industrious and capable. Tamil Nadu lives within each of you. You pass on our language and culture to your children and strengthen the belief that no harm can prevail against Tamil,” Stalin said.

He appealed to the diaspora to stay connected with their homeland by visiting at least once a year, investing in projects wherever possible, and creating opportunities for young people in Tamil Nadu.

“You must ensure that the next generation excels beyond us. Provide quality education to Tamil children and help them showcase their talent,” he added.

The Chief Minister also underlined government measures for Non-Resident Tamils, including the creation of a welfare board, a toll-free helpline, a revolving fund for diaspora organisations, insurance schemes, and the Vergalai Thedi Thittam to help younger generations trace their ancestral roots.

During his speech, Stalin recalled unveiling the portrait of Periyar at Oxford University earlier in the week, calling it a proud moment for Tamils everywhere.

Stressing the principles of equality, self-respect and social justice, he urged the diaspora to rise above divisions and remain united in preserving Tamil identity.

Thanking the community for the warmth shown throughout his overseas visit, Stalin said, “Come to Tamil Nadu often. I will always be there as your brother.”

With the London summit, the Chief Minister wrapped up his European tour that began in Germany, and is now set to return to Chennai on September 8.

