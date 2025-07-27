CM Stalin hails Uddhav Thackeray's stand on federalism, extends birthday wishes

Chennai, July 27 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Sunday extended warm birthday greetings to former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, lauding his firm stance against Hindi imposition and his unwavering commitment to protecting Maharashtra's linguistic and cultural identity.

In a message posted on social media, CM Stalin praised Thackeray for his efforts in defending the federal structure of the country and standing up for the rights of regional languages.

He described Thackeray's advocacy as a source of inspiration for the Marathi people in preserving their language and identity.

"Birthday greetings to ShivSena-UBT President, Thiru. Uddhav Thackeray. Your bold resistance to Hindi imposition and your firm stand to uphold Maharashtra’s identity have united the Marathi people in standing up for their language. Wishing you strength as you continue to defend federalism and linguistic dignity," CM Stalin posted on social media platform X , tagging both @ShivSenaUBT_ and @OfficeofUT.

The birthday wish also underlined the broader message of unity among regional parties and leaders who oppose the centralisation of power and the perceived imposition of Hindi over native languages.

Chief Minister Stalin, who has consistently championed the two-language policy in Tamil Nadu, has previously voiced strong opposition to the three-language formula proposed under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which includes the promotion of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.

Thackeray, known for his vocal stand on protecting Maharashtra's Marathi identity, has aligned with similar federal voices in Indian politics that push back against what they describe as a homogenisation of linguistic and cultural identities.

The public exchange of support between CM Stalin and Thackeray signals continued cooperation among regional parties committed to federalism, state rights, and linguistic pluralism - issues that are expected to remain politically significant in the run-up to the 2026 state elections and beyond.

