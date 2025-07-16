CM Stalin hits back at EPS, inaugurates projects worth Rs 7,360 crore in TN's Mayiladuthurai

Chennai, July 16 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday took a swipe at Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and defended the DMK government's welfare and development initiatives across the state.

Speaking after inaugurating completed projects, laying foundation stones for new ones, and distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Mayiladuthurai, CM Stalin declared that the DMK's "Dravidian Model" government ensured equitable development across all districts.

"Mayiladuthurai district alone has received projects worth Rs 7,360 crore and welfare assistance amounting to Rs 2,000 crore," the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting key initiatives in the district, he listed projects such as the development of Poompuhar tourism, establishment of permanent Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs), paddy drying units, desilting works, jewel loan waivers for 18,961 people, loan waivers for women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) worth Rs 13 crore, and free electricity connections to 1,238 farmers.

The Chief Minister also made eight new announcements for Mayiladuthurai, including a new railway overbridge at Needur at an estimated cost of Rs 85 crore, tourism development at Tharangambadi with Rs 45 crore, installation of a statue for freedom fighter Samy Nagappan. This also includes renovation of the Kuthalam canal at Rs 7 crore, upgradation of Poompuhar harbour, construction of stormwater drains in Sirkazhi, Desilting works, and Additional infrastructure improvements across the region.

Responding to EPS' recent remark mocking the "Ungaludan Stalin" scheme as "Kudumbathudan Stalin", the Chief Minister said, "To me, all the people of Tamil Nadu are my family. This government treats everyone as part of our extended family, and all our schemes are designed with their welfare in mind."

CM Stalin also countered EPS' criticism of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

"EPS ridiculed the scheme during his campaigns, claiming it was not feasible. But today, 1.14 crore women across the state receive Rs 1,000 every month. Even AIADMK women are availing the benefit. EPS continues to oppose it out of frustration,” he added.

He accused the previous AIADMK regime of halting welfare schemes such as marriage assistance and free laptop distribution.

CM Stalin further alleged that EPS' meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah was not for Tamil Nadu's welfare but to protect his interests.

"EPS has bartered his party to the BJP for personal gain. Even AIADMK cadres are now disillusioned," the Chief Minister claimed.

Reiterating the state's stand on the fishermen's issue, CM Stalin said that the DMK government would continue its fight for the retrieval of Katchatheevu, which he described as the only long-term solution.

He urged the Prime Minister to directly intervene and initiate talks with Sri Lanka to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen.

