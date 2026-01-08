CM Stalin inaugurates distribution of Rs 3,000 cash, Pongal gift hampers in Chennai

Chennai, Jan 8 Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the statewide distribution of Pongal gift hampers and Rs 3,000 cash assistance for more than 2.22 crore rice ration card holders and eligible Sri Lankan Tamil families in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister formally launched the scheme at a fair price shop in Alandur, near Nazarathpet in Chennai, in the presence of ministers and senior officials from the Cooperation Department, Food and Civil Supplies Department, and district administration.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary family will receive a Pongal gift hamper containing one kilogram of raw rice, one kilogram of sugar, and one full sugarcane, along with a cash assistance of Rs 3,000.

Officials said that following the inauguration, beneficiaries can collect cash and gift hampers from all ration shops, as per the time-slots allotted to them.

Authorities stated that elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth and timely distribution across the State. Officials from the Cooperation Department and the Food Distribution and Consumer Protection Department have overseen the preparatory work.

According to them, 100 per cent of the required rice and sugar for the Pongal gift hampers has already been dispatched to ration shops across Tamil Nadu.

Referring to stocks from previous years, officials said that while around 80 per cent of dhotis and sarees distributed during earlier Pongal festivals were utilised by beneficiaries, all ration shops have accounted for their supplies.

On sugarcane distribution, officials said that between 50 and 80 per cent of the required quantity has already reached individual ration shops.

The government aims to distribute fresh green sugarcane, and district administrations are coordinating procurement and supply to ensure adequate availability at each outlet.

Police security has been arranged in areas where multiple ration shops function from the same premises to manage crowds. Ration shop staff have been instructed to count and hand over the Rs 3,000 cash assistance openly in front of beneficiaries. Employees have also been directed not to take leave until the Pongal festival is over.

Considering the needs of people in hilly regions who leave early for work, ration shops in such areas will open at 6 a.m.

Officials said all steps have been taken to prevent inconvenience to the public during distribution. Token distribution for collecting Pongal gifts was completed on Wednesday.

Beneficiaries who have not yet received tokens have been advised to contact their respective ration shops and collect the Pongal gift hampers and cash on the dates specified by officials.

