CM Stalin inaugurates TN's longest flyover 'Avinashi Road Elevated Corridor'

Coimbatore, Oct 9 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the much-awaited 10.1-kilometre Avinashi Road Elevated Corridor, now officially the longest in the state and the third-largest in India.

Named after industrial pioneer G.D. Naidu, the flyover is expected to dramatically ease traffic congestion between Goldwins and Uppilipalayam - one of Coimbatore's busiest stretches.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 228 crore, the project includes the acquisition of around 4.9 acres of land.

Work began in 2020 to address severe traffic bottlenecks on Avinashi Road, which connects the city to the Coimbatore International Airport.

The route, notorious for taking at least 45 minutes to cover a mere 10 km during peak hours, can now be traversed in under 10 minutes thanks to the new elevated corridor.

The six-lane and four-lane sections together make up a 10-lane high-level flyover that spans major junctions including Airport, Codissia, Hope College, Nava India, Lakshmi Mills, and Anna Statue.

The structure also includes a railway crossing, eliminating one of the area’s most frequent traffic choke points.

The project features four boarding and alighting platforms located at Coimbatore Airport, Hope College, Nava India, and Anna Statue for local access.

Notably, it is Tamil Nadu's first flyover equipped with a full-fledged rainwater harvesting system along its entire length.

Other world-class amenities include reinforced safety barriers, roller shutters, and modern lighting systems for enhanced visibility and security.

With nearly all work completed - except for minor finishing at the Anna Statue ramp and associated drainage lines - the flyover has been opened for public use.

The inauguration ceremony saw the structure beautifully illuminated with decorative lighting as Chief Minister Stalin walked and drove across the flyover to inspect it.

Public Works Minister E.V. Velu had personally monitored the progress, ensuring the Chief Minister's directive to complete the project on priority was met.

The Avinashi Road flyover is expected to become a new urban landmark, not only improving connectivity within Coimbatore but also facilitating faster travel to Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, and Avinashi.

