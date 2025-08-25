CM Stalin, Kanimozhi to join Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar on August 27

Chennai, Aug 25 The Congress party’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' spearheaded by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, is set to see a major show of opposition solidarity in Bihar later this week. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and DMK Parliamentary Party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi are scheduled to join the yatra on August 27.

Rahul Gandhi launched the yatra on August 17 in Bihar’s Purnea district. The initiative was conceived as a mass movement to highlight alleged irregularities in the state’s voter list revision process and to protest attempts at voter manipulation.

Since the launch, the yatra has been steadily gaining momentum. Gandhi, accompanied by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, has been travelling across multiple districts of Bihar.

The two leaders have held public meetings, interacted with citizens from diverse backgrounds, and led rallies to galvanise support.

A two-wheeler rally in Purnea, featuring both Gandhi and Yadav, became a symbolic show of grassroots mobilisation and youth participation in the campaign.

The yatra’s grand finale is slated for September 1, when Rahul Gandhi will address a mass public rally in Patna. This concluding event is expected to showcase a united opposition front, drawing leaders from across the INDIA bloc allies.

Reports confirm that Chief Minister Stalin and DMK’s Kanimozhi will lend their presence to the campaign on August 27, underlining the southern party’s solidarity with the Congress and its Bihar allies.

With national elections looming, the Congress leader is seeking to project himself as a defender of democratic values and electoral fairness. By bringing regional allies like the DMK into the spotlight, the yatra is being framed as not just a state-level protest but a broader movement for safeguarding the integrity of India’s electoral process.

The Congress has unleashed a vote theft campaign against the BJP in Bihar, claiming that the party has 'managed' its wins. Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Election Commission of India, accusing it of collusion with the BJP.

