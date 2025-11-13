CM Stalin launches mobile medical service for women, lays foundation for new ‘Friends Hostels’

Chennai, Nov 13 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated a series of welfare and infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening women’s health services and expanding safe accommodation facilities for students and working women across the state.

At a function held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister flagged off a state-of-the-art Mobile Medical Service for Women, designed and deployed under the Health and Family Welfare Department. Built for Rs 1.10 crore, the specialised vehicle is equipped with advanced medical instruments and diagnostic facilities.

Officials said the service will help extend preventive and primary healthcare to women in underserved and remote areas.

After inspecting the mobile medical van, CM Stalin laid the foundation stone for 12 new Friends Hostels to be constructed at a total cost of Rs 62.51 crore. These hostels, established under the Social Welfare and Women’s Rights Department, will come up in Tirupattur, Namakkal, Mayiladuthurai, Virudhunagar and eight other locations.

The initiative aims to provide secure, affordable accommodation for students, working women, and vulnerable groups who require institutional support.

During the event, the Chief Minister also formally inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Government Children’s Home in Royapuram, Chennai. The facility is expected to significantly improve living conditions and care services for children under state protection.

A touching moment unfolded during the ceremony when a student from the Children’s Home joined the event via video conferencing to express gratitude to the Chief Minister for the upgraded facility.

The emotional gesture moved Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan to tears, drawing attention to the social impact of the government’s welfare initiatives.

CM Stalin later distributed appointment orders to candidates selected through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB). A total of 19 Skilled Assistant posts in the Health Department were filled, reinforcing manpower strength in critical healthcare functions.

Officials from both departments stated that these projects are part of the government’s broader mission to ensure inclusive welfare, empowerment of women, and improved access to healthcare and social infrastructure.

With these new rollouts, the state government expects to expand its reach in women’s health services, enhance safety and support systems for women and children, and strengthen the public health workforce.

