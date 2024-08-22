CM Stalin likely to reshuffle TN cabinet today

Chennai, Aug 22 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is likely to reshuffle his cabinet on Thursday evening ahead of his trip to the US on August 27.

CM Stalin is travelling to the US to attract investments to the state.

If the reshuffle takes place, it will be the third since May 2021 when the Stalin government took over reigns.

Sources in DMK told IANS that at least three senior ministers are likely to be replaced and fresh faces were being inducted.

State Textiles and Handloom Minister R. Gandhi, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, and Minister for Environment Siva Meyyanathan are likely to be replaced.

Rumours are rife that state Youth Affairs & Sports Development Minister and son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin will be elevated as Deputy Chief Minister in this reshuffle.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Backward classes, Raja Kannappan had in a public programme addressed Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Deputy Chief Minister but later said that he would have to wait till the next reshuffle to address him as Deputy Chief Minister.

State Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, P. Geetha Jeevan in a recent public programme also addressed Udhayanidhi Stalin as the future Deputy Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Stalin is also likely to change the portfolios of some senior ministers. DMK organising general secretary and state Water Resources and Mining Minister S. Duraimurugan is likely to be stripped of his mines portfolio.

Sources in DMK told IANS that Urban Development Minister K.N. Nehru's portfolio will also be changed. State IT minister PTR Thiagarajan, who was removed from the Finance Minister's post during the last reshuffle, is aiming to make a comeback as the state Finance Minister.

The Chief Minister during his US visit is likely to meet Sundar Pichai of Google and other top honchos.

It may recalled that CM Stalin during his visit to Spain in January had garnered an investment of Rs 3,500 crore. During his visit to Japan in May 2023, he signed six MoUs worth Rs 800 crore.

According to the Tamil Nadu government sources, state Industries Minister T.R.B Rajaa and officials will accompany the Chief Minister during his US visit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor