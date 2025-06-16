CM Stalin makes surprise visit to Thanjavur dispensary, reviews CM’s Pharmacy scheme

Chennai, June 16 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday made an unannounced visit to the Chief Minister’s Dispensary in Thanjavur, conducting a surprise inspection of healthcare services and interacting directly with staff to assess the implementation of the state’s flagship pharmacy initiative.

The Chief Minister, who was in Thanjavur to participate in various government programmes, stopped by the dispensary without prior notice.

Accompanied by a small team, Stalin examined the availability of medicines, the distribution mechanism, and public footfall at the facility.

One of the key focus areas of his inspection was the functioning of the Chief Minister’s Pharmacy Scheme, a welfare initiative launched by the state government to provide essential medicines at subsidised rates to the public. The scheme aims to ease the financial burden of healthcare, especially for low-income families and individuals requiring long-term medication.

During his interaction with the dispensary staff, Stalin inquired about medicine stock levels, ease of access for patients, and overall satisfaction with the scheme.

Employees told the Chief Minister that the initiative had received a positive response from the public, with many beneficiaries reporting significant savings on their monthly medical expenses.

Sources at the dispensary said that the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the scheme’s progress and praised the staff for their dedication.

He also reportedly instructed health officials to continue monitoring medicine availability closely and ensure uninterrupted service across all dispensaries operating under the scheme.

Area residents who witnessed the surprise inspection welcomed the Chief Minister’s hands-on approach, noting that such visits boost accountability and public trust in the healthcare system.

Stalin’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening primary healthcare infrastructure and delivering people-centric services across Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister’s Pharmacy Scheme is currently operational in multiple districts and is slated for further expansion in the coming months.

