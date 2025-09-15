CM Stalin pays tribute to DMK founder Annadurai with AI-generated video on his birth anniversary

Chennai, Sep 15 On the birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravidian leader C.N. Annadurai, Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin paid rich tributes to him by releasing a special video created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

The video, shared on his official handle on the social media platform ‘X’, depicted visuals of Annadurai and carried a message reflecting the Dravidian movement’s legacy and resolve.

In his post, CM Stalin hailed Annadurai, popularly known as ‘Perarignar Anna’, as the “leader who gave life to Tamil Nadu and breathed vitality into the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.”

He added: “The leader who built Tamil Nadu will never be allowed to bow its head. Tamil Nadu will always stand tall.”

CM Stalin captioned the post in Tamil with an emotional tribute: “The leader who gave Tamil to Tamils! The great son who gave us the DMK as our very life! We will not let the Tamil Nadu built by our leader bow its head.”

He also included the hashtag #OraniyilTamilNadu (One Tamil Nadu), linking it to the DMK’s ongoing campaign of unity and pride in the Dravidian model of governance.

The release of the AI-powered video drew attention both for its technological innovation and for the symbolism it carried.

Party functionaries highlighted that the use of AI to commemorate Annadurai represented a fusion of tradition and modernity, demonstrating how technology could be used to preserve and project the ideals of past leaders to younger generations.

C.N. Annadurai, who founded the DMK in 1949 after parting ways with the Dravidar Kazhagam, served as Tamil Nadu’s first Chief Minister from 1967 until his death in 1969. Known for his oratory, social reforms, and efforts to strengthen Tamil identity, Anna remains a towering figure in the state’s political and cultural landscape.

His birth anniversary has always been marked by party events, floral tributes, and mass gatherings.

