CM Stalin pays tributes at memorial on Police Commemoration Day in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 21 Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday paid floral tributes at the Police Memorial located within the DGP headquarters in Chennai on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, honouring the bravery and sacrifice of police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Police Commemoration Day is observed across India every year on October 21 to pay homage to the valour of ten Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in an ambush by Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959.

The attack occurred at an altitude of 16,000 feet, where the soldiers fought valiantly before being martyred.

Since then, the day has been marked to remember their supreme sacrifice and to honour all police personnel who have lost their lives while serving the nation.

At the ceremony, Chief Minister Stalin laid a wreath at the memorial to pay his respects to the fallen heroes.

He also planted a sapling in the DGP office premises as part of the day’s commemorative events. Later, he distributed appointment orders to individuals who had been inducted into the Tamil Nadu Police on compassionate grounds, underscoring the government’s continued support for the families of those who have served the force with dedication.

Earlier in the morning, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) G. Venkitraman led the commemoration by offering floral tributes at the same memorial.

Former West Bengal Governor and former National Security Adviser M.K. Narayanan also paid homage by placing a wreath in memory of the fallen personnel.

The solemn ceremony was attended by senior police officials, retired officers, and families of police martyrs. The event served as a reminder of the courage and selfless service of the police force in maintaining law and order, protecting citizens, and upholding national security even in the most challenging circumstances.

