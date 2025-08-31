CM Stalin receives rousing welcome in Germany from Tamil diaspora as he commences Europe tour

Chennai, Aug 31 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is on a weeklong official tour of Germany and the UK, received a rousing welcome from the Tamil diaspora on his arrival in Berlin.

The visit, which began on Saturday, is aimed at drawing fresh industrial investments and forging new business partnerships for the state. \

In Germany, Stalin was greeted with enthusiasm by expatriate Tamils waving flags and banners. Sharing his joy on X, he posted: “Hello, Germany! My Tamil family here welcomed me with warmth and love. I have come to showcase Tamil Nadu’s strengths and to attract investments that will secure a brighter future for our state.”

As part of his itinerary, the Chief Minister will attend the centenary symposium of the Self-Respect Movement at Oxford University on September 4, where he will unveil a portrait of social reformer Periyar. He is also expected to participate in meetings with industrial leaders, diaspora gatherings, and welfare programmes in both Germany and the UK.

CM Stalin, accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin, departed from Chennai airport at 8.25 a.m. on Saturday. He was seen off by ministers, MPs, MLAs, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, senior officials, and members of his secretariat. Before boarding his flight, the Chief Minister told reporters that the trip’s primary goal was to secure new MoUs and consolidate Tamil Nadu’s position as one of India’s top investment destinations.

“Since 2021, our government has attracted investments worth Rs 10.62 lakh crore through 922 MoUs, creating employment for more than 32.81 lakh people. Many of these projects are nearing completion, and several companies have already started production. My overseas visits have consistently brought in new projects, which is supported by data released by the Union government,” Stalin said.

Highlighting the outcomes of past trips, he noted that Tamil Nadu signed 19 MoUs during his US visit, three in Spain, seven in Japan, six in the UAE, and 36 in Singapore. Of the Singapore agreements, 23 are under various stages of implementation, generating jobs for 30,037 people and drawing investments worth Rs 18,498 crore.

CM Stalin will return to Chennai on September 8 after completing the tour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor