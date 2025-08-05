CM Stalin reshapes TN’s political discourse by reaching out to OPS, Premalatha of DMDK

Chennai, Aug 5 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President, M.K. Stalin, seems to have reshaped the state’s political discourse by reaching out to expelled AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) and DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakant.

In a calculated move ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, CM Stalin has not only reinforced the strength of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) but also exposed widening cracks in the Opposition.

The meetings, seen as a significant political overture, have triggered speculation across party lines.

The BJP, which has repeatedly claimed that newer parties — including those from the SPA — would be drawn into its fold, now faces uncertainty over retaining existing allies.

Simultaneously, the developments have put AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on the back foot.

His ongoing statewide rally, aimed at projecting leadership and unity has been overshadowed by the buzz surrounding CM Stalin’s interactions with OPS and Premalatha.

The AIADMK’s aggressive reactions to OPS’ courtesy call at CM Stalin’s residence have only amplified perceptions of internal rifts.

DMK insiders believe the party has gained a strategic upper hand.

“People are now talking about whether OPS or Premalatha might join our alliance. That, in itself, is a political victory,” said a senior DMK leader, speaking off the record.

“The narrative has shifted. While our opponents are losing friends, we are being seen as a more viable alternative — even by those who once opposed us.”

Although OPS joining the DMK-led alliance seems unlikely, given the DMK-averse nature of his voter base, the optics of his meeting with CM Stalin have sparked fresh debates.

If OPS were to align with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) or contest independently, it could fracture the anti-incumbency vote that might otherwise consolidate behind the AIADMK.

Even if the BJP manages to bring OPS back into its fold, the public expression of dissatisfaction and shifting political loyalties have already weakened the image of a united NDA.

CM Stalin’s move has effectively disrupted the Opposition’s momentum and reaffirmed the SPA’s position as the dominant political force in Tamil Nadu’s pre-election landscape.

