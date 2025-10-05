CM Stalin reviews storm water drain, pipeline works in TN's Alwarpet ahead of monsoon

Chennai, Oct 5 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Sunday, inspected key flood-prevention and infrastructure works in Chennai's Alwarpet area, urging officials to fast-track projects and ensure the city is prepared for the upcoming northeast monsoon.

According to a government statement, Stalin visited the TTK Road, where the Greater Chennai Corporation is constructing a new storm water drain network while Chennai Metro water is simultaneously laying underground pipelines.

The Chief Minister examined the progress of the coordinated work and directed that the projects be completed on schedule to avoid waterlogging during heavy rains.

He then moved to Venus Colony, where storm water drain construction is underway at an estimated cost of Rs 8.21 crore for a total stretch of 2.16 km.

The statement highlighted that these drains are designed to prevent chronic flooding in low-lying residential streets.

"Water stagnation occurs in Venus Colony First and Second Streets, Sriman Srinivasan Street, Varadharajapuram Main Road, Kasturi Estate First Street, Seshadri Street and Murrays Gate Road during the monsoon. To address this, storm water drain works are progressing in Jayammal Road, Ilango Road Cross Street, Ilango Road, Poes Road, Venkatarathinam Road, Rajakrishna Road, Nallam Poes Road, Varadharajapuram Main Road, Sriman Srinivasan Road and TTK Road," the statement said.

Officials said that new arrangements have also been made to channel rainwater that may stagnate due to construction activities, using alternate drainage routes through Eldams Road, C.P. Ramasamy Road, Luz Church Road and C.I.T. Colony Road.

These measures are intended to ensure that residents do not face disruption during the final phases of the work.

Stalin instructed civic and Metro water officials to expedite the construction and put in place precautionary safety measures before the arrival of the northeast monsoon.

He emphasised that timely completion and proper coordination among departments are critical to safeguarding flood-prone neighbourhoods.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni MLA Ezhilan, senior officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation, and Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and local engineers were present during the inspection.

With this review, the state government signalled a renewed focus on city flood resilience, coming only days before heavy seasonal rainfall is expected to begin.

