CM Stalin to address DMK district secretaries today as draft voter list sparks political row in TN

Chennai, Dec 21 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will address DMK district secretaries through a video conference on Sunday evening, as the party intensifies its response to the publication of the draft electoral roll released after the state’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m., will include district secretaries, MPs, MLAs, and zonal observers, with DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan directing all invitees to participate without fail.

The SIR was conducted in preparation for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with polling station-level officers distributing voter application and correction forms door to door from early November. Residents were initially given until December 4 to submit filled-out forms; however, the deadline was extended twice -- first to December 11 and later to December 14 -- to encourage wider participation and ensure accurate verification.

Following the completion of the fieldwork, the Election Commission published the draft electoral roll on December 19. According to officials, the revision drive resulted in the removal of 97.37 lakh names from the voter list, including those of deceased individuals, residents who have relocated, and entries deemed ineligible.

The Commission has stated that the process aims to ensure transparency, eliminate duplication, and strengthen the integrity of the voter rolls ahead of a major election year. However, the ruling DMK has raised strong objections to the scale and manner of the revision, calling the process flawed and potentially detrimental to legitimate voters.

The party alleges that mass deletions may disproportionately impact certain regions and communities, thereby affecting democratic participation.

The meeting convened by CM Stalin is expected to focus on formulating the DMK’s strategy, including plans to file formal objections, review deletions at constituency levels, and prepare for consultations with the Election Commission.

The exercise is likely to become a key political flashpoint in the months leading up to the Assembly polls.

With nearly one crore names removed from the rolls and claims-and-objections still open, the final electoral list will be notified after further scrutiny.

The developments underscore rising political temperatures in Tamil Nadu, where voter eligibility, electoral transparency, and the SIR revision are set to dominate discourse ahead of the 2026 elections.

