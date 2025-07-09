CM Stalin to hold roadshow, unveil Karunanidhi statue during his 2-day Tiruvarur visit

Chennai, July 9 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to visit Tiruvarur for a two-day tour beginning Wednesday, where he will hold a roadshow and unveil a bronze statue of late CM Karunanidhi.

He will leave the state capital this morning by flight to Tiruchirapalli, and from there he will travel by road to Kalaignar Kottam in Kattur, near Tiruvarur, where he is scheduled to rest briefly. In the evening, the Chief Minister will embark on a grand roadshow, passing through key locations in Tiruvarur, including Pavithramanickam, Durgalaya Road, South Road, Panagal Road, the old bus stand, and the railway roundabout.

The roadshow aims to connect with the public ahead of a series of official engagements. A major highlight of the evening’s events will be the unveiling of a life-size bronze statue of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at the railway roundabout.

The statue has been installed by the district unit of the DMK.

Following this, CM Stalin will proceed to his family residence on Sannathi Street, where he will rest for the night. On the second day of the tour, CM Stalin will leave Sannathi Street and head to a government event being held near the new bus stand in S.S. Nagar.

During the function, the Chief Minister will inaugurate a number of completed infrastructure projects and lay the foundation stone for several new ones.

As part of the day’s programme, he will also distribute welfare assistance to thousands of beneficiaries representing various government departments. This distribution drive is a key part of the DMK government’s ongoing public outreach efforts.

After completing the official engagements, the Chief Minister will travel back to Tiruchirapalli via Thanjavur, from where he will board a flight to Chennai. In anticipation of his visit, a large welcome arch has been erected near the Tiruvarur railway overbridge, and a grand stage has been set up for the welfare assistance distribution programme.

The local administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of events over the two-day tour. Security has also been tightened. The roads and streets along CM Stalin’s route have been declared a “red zone” by the Tiruvarur District Police. The use of drones or remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) has been strictly prohibited during the CM's movement.

