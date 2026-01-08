CM Stalin to inaugurate 49th Chennai book fair today

Chennai, Jan 8 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the 49th edition of the Chennai Book Fair on Thursday, marking the formal opening of one of South India's most celebrated literary events.

The book fair will run until January 21 at the Nandanam YMCA Ground.

The annual fair, a cornerstone of Chennai's cultural calendar, will be open to the public from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., with free admission for all visitors.

This year's edition stands out for its sheer scale and diversity, with a record 1,000 stalls being set up—making it one of the largest book fairs in the event's nearly five-decade-long history.

Publishers from across Tamil Nadu and other parts of India are participating, along with Tamil publishers from Singapore, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, reflecting the expanding global reach of Tamil literature.

Adding to the international presence, major global publishing houses such as Penguin and HarperCollins have also set up stalls, offering readers access to a wide range of international titles alongside Indian and regional publications.

As per tradition, all books sold at the fair will be available at a minimum discount of 10 per cent, making it a major draw for students, researchers, teachers, and avid readers.

Beyond book sales, the fair will host a series of lectures, discussions, and interactive sessions every evening, featuring eminent scholars, writers, and thinkers from diverse fields.

A key highlight of this year's book fair is its focus on inclusivity and new readerships. For the first time, a separate hall has been dedicated exclusively for children, aimed at nurturing reading habits from an early age.

Another notable first is the allocation of a special hall for a 'Queer' publishing house run by transgender persons, signalling a broader vision for the publishing and literary space.

To facilitate easy access for visitors, the organisers have arranged free mini-bus services from the book fair venue to the Saidapet Bus Stand. With its expanded footprint, international participation, and inclusive initiatives, the 49th Chennai Book Fair is set to reaffirm the city's reputation as a vibrant hub for books, ideas, and intellectual exchange.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor