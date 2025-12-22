CM Stalin to inaugurate Chennai book fair on Jan 8, record 1,000 stalls being set up

Chennai, Dec 22 The 49th edition of the Chennai Book Fair, one of Tamil Nadu’s most anticipated cultural and literary festivals, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on January 8, 2026, at the Nandhanam YMCA grounds.

The fair, which has grown steadily in scale and reach over the decades, will be open to the public until January 21, embracing readers, writers, students and book lovers from across the state and beyond.

This year’s edition will mark a milestone for the Booksellers and Publishers’ Association of South India (Bapasi) with a record 1,000 stalls being set up -- making it the largest in the fair’s history.

In recent years, the number of stalls ranged around 900, but the surge in demand from publishers and literary organisations prompted an expansion. Bapasi said the increase reflects the rising enthusiasm for print culture and the steadily growing readership base in Tamil Nadu.

The fair is set to witness strong participation from leading international publishing houses, including Penguin Random House India, HarperCollins Publishers India, British Council and Simon & Schuster India. Adding a global dimension to the event, Tamil publishers from Malaysia and Singapore have been allotted stalls, while Tamil booksellers from Sri Lanka and several European countries are also expected to take part. In an inclusive move, the fair this year will feature a dedicated stall for a Queer Publishing House run by transgender persons.

Bapasi noted that this initiative aligns with the organisation’s commitment to social representation, equitable space in literature, and the celebration of diverse voices. Beyond book sales, the fair will host daily cultural and literary sessions at the ‘Chinthanai Arangam (Thought Forum)', where Tamil scholars, writers and intellectuals will engage readers on themes ranging from classical literature to contemporary social issues.

These sessions are expected to attract strong public participation, reinforcing the fair’s role as a platform for discourse and learning.

The inaugural ceremony will also see Chief Minister Stalin present the Muthamizharingar Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Porkizhi Awards for 2026. Outstanding publishers and contributors to Tamil literature and publishing will be honoured during the event, highlighting the fair’s role in recognising excellence in the sector.

With a blend of global participation, regional pride, cultural inclusivity and intellectual engagement, the 2026 Chennai Book Fair promises to be one of the most vibrant editions yet, reaffirming its status as a cornerstone of Tamil Nadu’s literary calendar.

