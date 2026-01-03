CM Stalin to inaugurate Pongal gift hamper distribution on Jan 8

Chennai, Jan 3 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will inaugurate the distribution of Pongal gift hampers on January 8 in Chennai, official sources said.

With the launch of the annual welfare programme drawing closer, indications have emerged that the State government may soon announce whether a cash component will be provided along with the traditional Pongal gift package.

Pongal, the harvest festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across Tamil Nadu, is marked by a series of cultural and family gatherings.

Every year, the State government distributes Pongal gift hampers through the Public Distribution System (PDS) to ensure that people from all sections of society can celebrate the festival with joy and dignity.

The initiative has become a hallmark of the government's festive welfare measures. For the current year, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that Pongal gift hampers will be distributed to about 2.22 crore rice ration cardholders across the State.

Each hamper will include one kilogram of raw rice, sugar, and a whole sugarcane—items that are traditionally associated with Pongal celebrations.

To facilitate procurement, packaging, and distribution of these essentials, the government has allocated Rs 248 crore.

Officials said the process of issuing tokens to beneficiaries for collecting the gift hampers would begin shortly.

The tokens will be distributed in advance to ensure smooth and orderly collection at fair price shops, helping to avoid overcrowding and delays during the festive period.

The inauguration of the Pongal gift hamper distribution is expected to set the process in motion across the State.

Sources indicated that Chief Minister Stalin may also make an official announcement regarding the distribution of cash assistance along with the gift hampers.

While no formal confirmation has been issued yet, reports suggest that a decision on the cash component could be announced soon.

In previous years, the inclusion of a cash component alongside the Pongal gift hamper had been widely welcomed by beneficiaries, particularly low-income households coping with rising prices.

The possibility of a similar announcement this year has generated considerable anticipation among ration card holders. The Pongal gift scheme is seen as part of the government's broader commitment to social welfare and inclusive development, particularly during major festivals.

Further details regarding the distribution schedule, eligibility, and any additional benefits are expected to be announced in the coming days.

