CM Stalin to inaugurate Rs 1,595 crore development projects in Dindigul today

Chennai, Jan 7 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will preside over a major government welfare and development programme at the Dindigul Collectorate premises on Wednesday, marking one of the largest single-day welfare outreach events in the district.

At the function, the Chief Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 1,595 crore. These include 111 completed projects and 212 newly sanctioned projects spanning multiple departments, aimed at strengthening infrastructure, public services, and social welfare across the district.

As part of the welfare distribution drive, CM Stalin will provide government assistance to around 30,000 beneficiaries drawn from various departments. In addition, land ownership documents (pattas) will be distributed to nearly 1.02 lakh beneficiaries, a move expected to bring long-awaited legal security to thousands of families.

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate and inspect exhibition halls set up by different government departments to showcase welfare schemes and development initiatives being implemented in Dindigul district.

A key highlight of the programme will be the flagging off of new buses introduced by the State Transport Corporation to strengthen public transport services in the district.

The addition of these buses is expected to improve connectivity, particularly for rural and semi-urban areas.

The Chief Minister will travel by road from Madurai to Dindigul for the event. He will be accorded a warm reception on arrival by Rural Development Minister I. Periyasamy, Food Minister R. Chakrapani, District Collector Saravanan, and MLAs E.P. Senthil Kumar and Gandhirajan, among others.

The 38-kilometre stretch along the Dindigul-Madurai Road, from Pandiarajapuram to the Collectorate, is set to witness a grand welcome.

DMK executives, party volunteers, and members of the public are expected to line the route to greet the Chief Minister.

Arrangements have been made for receptions at six designated locations along the way. Preparations for the Chief Minister’s visit have been underway for several days. A large and well-equipped stage has been erected to accommodate the Chief Minister, ministers, and other dignitaries, while a spacious pavilion has been set up for beneficiaries and the general public, ensuring smooth conduct of the high-profile government event.

