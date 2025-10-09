CM Stalin to inaugurate TN’s longest flyover in Coimbatore today

Chennai, Oct 9 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the state’s longest flyover on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore on Thursday. The ambitious project, constructed at a cost of Rs 1,791 crore, is designed to ease traffic congestion and drastically cut travel time between key points in the city and the airport.

The 10-kilometre-long flyover, built between Uppilipalayam and Goldwins, is named after legendary industrialist G.D. Naidu, known as the'Edison of India'. The structure rests on 304 pillars and features 10 lanes, making it the largest of its kind in southern India.

Incorporating modern construction techniques, the bridge has been designed to minimise vibration and noise during vehicle movement, ensuring greater durability and commuter comfort.

Officials said the new bridge would reduce the travel time from central Coimbatore to the airport from around 45 minutes to just 10 minutes.

The project is expected to significantly benefit industries, IT parks, and residents who depend on Avinashi Road -- one of the city’s busiest and most vital transport corridors.

The inauguration of the flyover is part of the Chief Minister’s day-long tour of Coimbatore district, during which he will also launch several welfare and development programmes.

CM Stalin will inaugurate the World Innovation Summit 2025, underscoring Tamil Nadu’s growing reputation as a hub for technology, entrepreneurship, and industrial advancement. Following the flyover inauguration, the Chief Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for a Rs 126-crore Gold and Jewellery Industrial Park near the SIDCO Industrial Estate.

The park aims to enhance the region’s jewellery manufacturing potential, promote exports, and generate employment opportunities for local artisans.

The Avinashi Road flyover is expected to transform Coimbatore’s traffic landscape, easing bottlenecks and improving urban mobility. With this project, the city takes another major stride toward becoming a model for integrated urban and industrial development in Tamil Nadu.

